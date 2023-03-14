Place Making

When downtown areas and neighborhoods are vibrant and well-maintained, they power local business. STEG works across area municipalities to secure the physical improvements and amenities needed to ensure Chemung County can attract top talent and maintain a strong base of employment. Together with the IDA and other partners, STEG makes a tremendous impact through its revitalization efforts.

Our Approach

Chemung County’s ‘shovel ready’ and spec sites are marketed on STEG’s website.

State and federal funding is sought to structure projects to repurpose available inventory.

State and federal funding is sought to structure projects that advance residential neighborhood revitalization plans.

Performance Indicators

5 to 10 retail, commercial and mixed-use sites are developed.

Online exposure of potential projects is doubled

$3M in funding incentives for area projects is secured annually.

$40,000 STEG Annual Investment