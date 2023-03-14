Place Making
When downtown areas and neighborhoods are vibrant and well-maintained, they power local business. STEG works across area municipalities to secure the physical improvements and amenities needed to ensure Chemung County can attract top talent and maintain a strong base of employment. Together with the IDA and other partners, STEG makes a tremendous impact through its revitalization efforts.
Our Approach
- Chemung County’s ‘shovel ready’ and spec sites are marketed on STEG’s website.
- State and federal funding is sought to structure projects to repurpose available inventory.
- State and federal funding is sought to structure projects that advance residential neighborhood revitalization plans.
Performance Indicators
- 5 to 10 retail, commercial and mixed-use sites are developed.
- Online exposure of potential projects is doubled
- $3M in funding incentives for area projects is secured annually.