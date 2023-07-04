HAMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — Today marks the 115th anniversary of Glenn H. Curtiss’s historic flight in Hammondsport.

On July 4, 1908, Curtiss flew his experimental plane called the “June Bug” over Pleasant Valley. According to the Curtiss Museum, over 1,000 people gathered to watch Curtiss fly 5,090 feet. The flight earned Curtiss the Scientific American Trophy and a $25,000 prize. The June Bug’s short journey was the first officially-recognized, pre-announced, and publicly-observed flight in the United States.

The historic flight led to Curtiss being known as an aviation pioneer. Curtiss’s work after flying the June Bug heavily involved seaplanes and led him to being known as one of the fathers of naval aviation.

Those interested in learning more about Curtiss and his career can visit the Glenn H. Curtiss Museum in Hammondsport.

Images of Curtiss and his plane can be found below.