BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A draft of the 2024 Steuben County Budget has been proposed, with residents seeing a continued lowering of property tax rates, and a budget raise of nearly $20 million.

According to County Manager and Budget Officer Jack Wheeler, residents could see a drop in their property tax rates at 7.48% or .55 cents per $1,000, while the total tax levy will only increase by 1%. To break that down, in 2023, the property tax levy was set at $52,295,266, and the proposed levy for 2024 would be expected to be $52,818,319.

To put the tax levy into perspective, the graph below shows the increase over the past four years and the expected rise in 2024.

According to Wheeler, the average increase over this time frame is 1.09% and has remained steady the entire time.

To go alongside the levy are the rates of property taxes in the county which have gone down for 10 straight years with the trend continuing in 2024. In 2024 the proposed rate is a 7.48% drop in property tax rates, as mentioned above, with a total 10-year reduction percentage of 24.20% in rates.

To keep the tax levy in check, the county is proposing an additional $3 million be budgeted for the county’s sales tax revenue for 2024. The increase in sales tax is designed to offset the growth in expenses and protect against market swings or unexpected events.

The new sales tax revenue is proposed to be at $37,722,00 million compared to $34,722,000 million in 2023.

When it comes to the budget, it’s expected to rise by nearly $20 million, with a proposed cost of $246 million as compared to $227.1 million in 2023.

Wheeler said that there are some factors at play as to why the budget is up much higher in just a year, and blamed the rising cost of health insurance, retirement costs, and state-mandated services as some of the main reasons.

To break down the costs even more, Wheeler explained that state-enforced programs remain the most significant driver of the county’s costs. He said that just nine state mandates are costing taxpayers in Steuben County $51.4 million, or 97.4% of the county levy. Looking at that further, that’s .97 cents per every $1 raised from property taxes going towards those nine state-mandated programs.

Wheeler said that the addition of $3.7 million to Community Colleges annually pushes taxpayer costs to 104% rather than 97.4%.

Other notable areas of the budget that could see significant increases come in the area of public works and road construction. Wheeler’s proposal shows an increase in public works of 11.5% or $2,271,453. The additional funding gives public works a total of $8.67 million to work with when handling highway construction throughout the year.

A final notable program that would come in 2024 if the budget is passed is a supplemental Emergency Medical Services Corps to provide backup medical response in underserved communities, with the price of the service set at $1.2 million

A public hearing to discuss the budget for possible adoption will be held on Monday, Nov. 27, at 11:30 a.m.