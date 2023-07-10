STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County is currently auctioning off tax-foreclosed properties.

This online auction started on July 5 and will end at 12 p.m. on July 12. Moyer Auction and Estate Co. is hosting this auction. A total of 98 residential properties, empty lots, commercial properties, and more are being sold.

Images of all of the foreclosed houses that are for sale are available on the auction page. Properties that don’t have photos available instead show a map with the location and approximate size of the lot.

Those that would like to participate in the auction will need to make an account and register on Moyer’s website before placing a bid. Bids do not include deed fees. Each property’s deed fee, address, size, value, and more can be found by clicking on the picture of each lot.

This auction is being held online only. The auction can be accessed through this link.