ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) — Residents in the Addison Central School District voted to pass the district’s budget after failing it the first time.

The approved budget for the 2023-2024 school year is $35,603,118. Residents living within the school district will see a 0% increase in their taxes. According to the district, 236 people voted in favor of the budget, and 210 people voted against it.

The original proposed budget was $35,713,280, and taxes would not have changed under that budget, either. The original budget failed with 187 votes for it and 200 votes against it. According to the New York State School Boards Association, only 11 out of the 675 school districts in the state did not pass their budgets.

The approved budget will allow the school district to continue its current programs and services and retain the same staff.