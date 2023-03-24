BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Bath Volunteer Fire Department held its first awards dinner since 2020 on March 18. The dinner honored the department’s firefighter of the year and firefly of the year.
The dinner hosted guests from neighboring fire departments that have assisted the Bath Volunteer Fire Department this past year. The awards ceremony started by honoring former chief James Orme with a moment of silence. Orme passed away in February and had served 50 years in the department.
Chief Officer Mike Fiordo was named Firefighter of the Year. Over the course of his 20 years of service with the fire department, Fiordo has responded to over 3,000 calls, with 166 of those calls occurring within the past year, according to the Bath Volunteer Fire Department. He has also served as a junior advisor, on the executive board, and as a member of the by-laws, training and scholarship committees.
“I truly appreciate all the time and effort Mike has done as my and the department’s First Assistant Chief,” said Chief Matt Glashauser.
This year’s Firefly of the Year is Mandy Fiordo. She was chosen by the women’s auxiliary in recognition for her help with the organization and her attendance at all of the events and meetings.
A full list of the awards can be found below:
Years of Service Awards
- 60 Years – William Hawk
- 55 Years – Thomas Crossett
- 50 Years – Mark Murray
- 35 Years – Jeffery Baroody
- 30 Years – David Dowdle
- 25 Years – Patricia Brewer
- 20 Years – Mike Fiordo, Casey Saltsman
- 15 Years – David R. DuBois, Justin Smith
- 10 Years – Kevin Mahnke
- 5 Years – Krystal Saltsman, Curtis Wininger
- 1 Year – Sally Brizzee, Levi Hough, Savannah Keen, James Stone II, Preston Skillman
Total Call Milestones
- 5,000 – Joseph Washburn
- 4,000 – Ronald Delio
Robert and Rita Award for Outside Training – Hours
- 1st – Preston Skillman – 83 Hours
- 2nd – Harry J. Keen – 81 Hours
- 3rd – Joshua J. Ames – 58 Hours
Robert Brown Award for Outside Training – Classes Attended
- 1st – Harry J. Keen – 7
- 2nd – Joshua J. Ames – 4
- 3rd – Daniel F. Fiordo – 3
Internal Training Hours
- Firefighters:
- 1st Harry J. Keen – 90 Hours
- 2nd Harry E. Keen – 89.75 Hours
- 3rd John Walczak – 88.75 Hours
- Fire Police:
- 1st Jason Causer – 83.5 Hours
- 2nd Ronald Delio – 81.75 Hours
- 3rd Brent Hockaday – 75 Hours
- Junior Firefighters:
- 1st Matthew Sabins – 77.5 Hours
- 2nd Wyatt Johnson – 68 Hours
- 3rd Riley Hess – 39 hours
- Captains:
- 1st – Daniel Fiordo – 82.25 Hours
- 2nd Joshua Ames – 76 Hours
- 3rd Curtis Wininger – 74.75 Hours
- Chief Officers:
- 3rd – Matthew Glashauser – 89 Hours
- 2nd – Michael Fiordo – 94.75 Hours
- 1st – David Dowdle – 103.75 Hours
Most Calls
- Firefighters:
- 1st – Kyle Prutsman – 190
- 2nd – Harry E. Keen – 189
- 3rd – Harry J. Keen – 170
- Fire Police:
- 1st – Robin Havens – 192
- 2nd – Ronald Delio – 120
- 3rd – Brent Hockaday – 89
- Junior Firefighter:
- 1st – Matthew Sabins
- 2nd – Austin Wheatcraft
- 3rd – Riley Hess
- Captains:
- 1st – Curtis Wininger – 211 (Most calls by any member)
- 2nd – Daniel Fiordo – 194
- 3rd – Joshua Ames – 162
- Chief Officers:
- 1st – Matthew Glashauster – 184
- 2nd – Michael Fiordo – 166
- 3rd – David Dowdle – 156