BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Bath Volunteer Fire Department held its first awards dinner since 2020 on March 18. The dinner honored the department’s firefighter of the year and firefly of the year.

The dinner hosted guests from neighboring fire departments that have assisted the Bath Volunteer Fire Department this past year. The awards ceremony started by honoring former chief James Orme with a moment of silence. Orme passed away in February and had served 50 years in the department.

Chief Officer Mike Fiordo was named Firefighter of the Year. Over the course of his 20 years of service with the fire department, Fiordo has responded to over 3,000 calls, with 166 of those calls occurring within the past year, according to the Bath Volunteer Fire Department. He has also served as a junior advisor, on the executive board, and as a member of the by-laws, training and scholarship committees.

“I truly appreciate all the time and effort Mike has done as my and the department’s First Assistant Chief,” said Chief Matt Glashauser.

This year’s Firefly of the Year is Mandy Fiordo. She was chosen by the women’s auxiliary in recognition for her help with the organization and her attendance at all of the events and meetings.

A full list of the awards can be found below:

Years of Service Awards

60 Years – William Hawk

55 Years – Thomas Crossett

50 Years – Mark Murray

35 Years – Jeffery Baroody

30 Years – David Dowdle

25 Years – Patricia Brewer

20 Years – Mike Fiordo, Casey Saltsman

15 Years – David R. DuBois, Justin Smith

10 Years – Kevin Mahnke

5 Years – Krystal Saltsman, Curtis Wininger

1 Year – Sally Brizzee, Levi Hough, Savannah Keen, James Stone II, Preston Skillman

Total Call Milestones

5,000 – Joseph Washburn

4,000 – Ronald Delio

Robert and Rita Award for Outside Training – Hours

1st – Preston Skillman – 83 Hours

2nd – Harry J. Keen – 81 Hours

3rd – Joshua J. Ames – 58 Hours

Robert Brown Award for Outside Training – Classes Attended

1st – Harry J. Keen – 7

2nd – Joshua J. Ames – 4

3rd – Daniel F. Fiordo – 3

Internal Training Hours

Firefighters: 1st Harry J. Keen – 90 Hours 2nd Harry E. Keen – 89.75 Hours 3rd John Walczak – 88.75 Hours

Fire Police: 1st Jason Causer – 83.5 Hours 2nd Ronald Delio – 81.75 Hours 3rd Brent Hockaday – 75 Hours

Junior Firefighters: 1st Matthew Sabins – 77.5 Hours 2nd Wyatt Johnson – 68 Hours 3rd Riley Hess – 39 hours

Captains: 1st – Daniel Fiordo – 82.25 Hours 2nd Joshua Ames – 76 Hours 3rd Curtis Wininger – 74.75 Hours

Chief Officers: 3rd – Matthew Glashauser – 89 Hours 2nd – Michael Fiordo – 94.75 Hours 1st – David Dowdle – 103.75 Hours



Most Calls