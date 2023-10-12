CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – A bridge located in Steuben County will be closed for two weeks beginning next week.

According to the Steuben County Department of Public Works, the McChesney Road Bridge in the town of Canisteo will be closed from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. beginning on Oct. 16. The bridge is expected to be closed for approximately two weeks.

The bridge is located over the Canisteo River between Matt Dickey Road and County Route 119. The bridge will be closed to have a steel I-beam replaced.

There will be no detour in place for this project.