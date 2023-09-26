STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Additional approved grant funds will now make childcare more accessible for families in Steuben County.

On Monday, Sept. 25, the county legislature approved an additional $2.5 million in funds for the 18-month New York State Office of Children & Family Services Child Care Block Grant to be paid through the current year. The grant amounts in $9.9 million from Apr. 1, 2023 through Sept. 30, 2024.

Back in June, Steuben County, as well as others, were forced to create childcare waitlists when state funding declined. The new funding will provide essential childcare services paid for through the county Department of Social Services.

The revised grant will accommodate current eligible families with 12 months of guaranteed eligibility. Applications may be submitted in-person, through mail or email.

For eligibility information, call Pro Action Child Care Council at 607-776-2126 extension 2113. The organization is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.