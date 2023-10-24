CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Interstate 86 in the town of Campbell will close in the next week to accommodate bridge rehabilitation work.

According to the NYS Department of Transportation, I-86 eastbound between Exits 41 and 42 in the town of Campbell will close beginning on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m. with the roadway anticipated to reopen on Monday, Oct. 30, by 7 a.m.

The off-ramp for westbound traffic along I-86 at Exit 41 will also be closed in connection to the project. Drivers should use the posted detours or take an alternate route while the project takes place. Drivers are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change. For real-time travel information, drivers can call 511 or visit 511ny.org.