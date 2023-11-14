CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Gaffer District has announced the streets that will be closed for the Parade of Lights on Market Street in Corning next Saturday.

For the duration of the parade, various streets will be closed to vehicle traffic for visitors to safely view the lighted displays, floats and marching bands, as well as the arrival of Santa Claus on Saturday, Nov. 25. Street closures for the parade will occur at various times.

The following streets will be closed between 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m.:

Westbound on Denison Parkway at Bridge Street (no right turn) from 5:15 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Eastbound on Denison Parkway at Bridge Street (no left turn) from 5:15 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Westbound on Tioga Avenue at Cedar Street (no left turn) from 5:45 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Eastbound on Denison Parkway at Cedar Street (no left turn) from 5:45 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Cedar Street (Tioga Street to Burmese Lane) from 5:50 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The following streets will be closed from 6 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.:

West Market Street (South Bridge to Chestnut)

West Market Street (Chestnut to Walnut)

West Market Street (Walnut to Pine)

East Market Street (Pine to Cedar)

East Market Street (Cedar to Wall)

Tarantelli Lane (Aurene to West Market)

Chestnut Street (Aurene to Burmese)

Walnut Street (Aurene to Burmese)

Pine Street (Market to Burmese)

Wall Street (Tioga to Burmese)

Additionally, South Bridge Street, from the north entrance of Wegmans to Denison Parkway, will be closed from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. More information about the event, as well as parking information, can be found on the Gaffer District’s website.