BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — More animals in Steuben County and the surrounding region will soon be able to receive better care as a result of new medical equipment that’ll be purchased with the help of a new $10,000 grant.

The grant, coming from the Golisano Foundation’s Bailey & Friends, was recently awarded to the Finger Lakes SPCA and is from a restricted fund to improve and expand medical equipment at its facility. Baily & Friends is dedicated to supporting animal welfare in both Western New York and Southwest Florida with a focus on dogs and cats.

“We are grateful to Bailey and Friends for this generous grant,” said Michael Hopkins, the interim Executive Director of the FLSPCA, “which will help us provide the best possible surgical care for the animals in our care,” he said. “This new and improved equipment will expand the number and types of surgeries we can keep in-house, saving us time and money, and relieving the animals from the trauma of travel,” he said.

According to the FLSPCA, the facility is at an all-time high for the number of cats and dogs requiring services. The animals need things as basic as spaying or neutering to more advanced care and specialized treatments.

The FLSPCA says that the new equipment bought with the grant funding will go a long way in improving the services the facility can offer the animals on-site while increasing the quality of care they can offer to others.