BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County will be showing its support to those who have served in the U.S., past and present, by displaying green on the week of Veterans Day at the courthouse in Bath and throughout the community.

As a part of the annual Operation Greenlight campaign, Steuben County will dress the county courthouse in Bath in green during the week of Nov. 6 through Nov. 12 to show support to local veterans and raise awareness about the services that are available to them in the area.

The campaign was first launched in 2021 by the New York State Association of Counties, the State County Executives’ Association and State County Veteran Service Officers’ Association. It was then adopted in 2022 by the National Association of Counties.

County officials are encouraging those in the community to participate in the campaign alongside the courthouse by changing one lightbulb in their home to a green bulb. According to county Veterans Services Agency Director Gary Smith, Steuben County ranks second in the state in veterans per capita.

For more information about the campaign and how to participate, visit nysac.org/operationgreenlight. For more information on services in Steuben, you can contact Veterans Services Agency Director Gary Smith at 607-664-2527.