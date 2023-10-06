BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Numerous crews in Steuben County were dispatched to the scene of a house fire in Bath on Friday, Oct. 6.

The fire took place inside a home on Delaware Street in the village with images from the scene taken by an 18 News reporter around 1 p.m. showing the fire to be out, but the home damaged.

Fire Crews and police could be seen around the home as some of the upper windows on the house were broken and the door was left open.

It’s unaware if there were any injuries caused by the fire or what started it.

This is a developing situation, more information will be released as it becomes available to us.