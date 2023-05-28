HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Landfill Transfer Station in Hornell will remain closed until further notice.

According to Steuben County Public Works Commissioner Eric Rose, the landfill is closed due to a fire at the transfer station. The fire happened on Saturday, May 27, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The South Hornell Volunteer Fire Department was on the scene and was assisted by the North Hornell Volunteer Fire Department, the Canisteo Volunteer Fire Department, and Butler Construction.

Patrons of the Hornell transfer station and landfill can use the Wayland transfer station and the Bath landfill until the Hornell facility reopens. The Wayland transfer station is located on Deiter Road off State Route 63 and the Bath landfill is located at 5632 Turnpike Road.