HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Hornell announced that two roads will be closed for milling and paving this week.

On Monday, May 22, a portion of Shawmut Industrial Road will be milled. This road will be closed for all traffic from Thatcher Street to Shawmut Park during milling an will reopen as soon as milling is complete.

Crosby Street will be closed on Wednesday, May 24; Thursday, May 25; and Friday, May 26 for milling and paving, weather permitting. Crosby Street will be closed starting at 7 a.m. each day and will reopen when work is done for the day and the new asphalt has cooled. According to the City of Hornell, milling and paving will be done concurrently on Crosby Street because traffic cannot be detoured effectively.

People who live on Crosby Street will need to move their vehicles off the street and out of their driveways by 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Residents will not have access to their driveways until after the road reopens each day. The City of Hornell recommends parking on Grand Street, on High Street, or at the New Hope Wesleyan Church parking lot on Grand Street while Crosby is closed.

Trash and recycling pickup will happen at 6 a.m. on Wednesday to accommodate the roadwork. Residents of Crosby Street, Lily Avenue, and Maxwell Avenue should place all of their trash and recycling on the curb on Tuesday night this week.