STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Motorists in Steuben County are expected to see changes to some of the roads and bridges in the county starting this week, state officials say.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, traffic patterns will be changing along bridges and some sections of Interstate 86 starting on Wednesday, April 19.

On Wednesday, officials say that the bridge carrying state Route 226 over Sonora Brook and the bridge carrying state Route 226 over Unknown Creek in the Town of Bradford will be reduced to single-lane traffic.

Bridge work will be conducted during this time and is expected to be completed by mid-December of 2023.

Officials say that traffic will be maintained through temporary signals at the construction site and that the road is subjected to an 11-foot travel width restriction.

Starting on Monday, April 24, traffic in the westbound lanes of I-86 in the Town of Campbell will be reduced to single-lane, along with the closure of the westbound on-ramp at Exit 42.

A posted detour will be set up for motorists to follow, as well as, speed reduction signs will be in place.

Officials say the repair work in Campbell is anticipated to last through July.