CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Corning will begin loose leaf collections next week for residents in the area.

Beginning on Oct. 23, all loose leaves must be raked between the curb and the sidewalk in the City of Corning for collection. Leaves must be placed properly and left out of the street to prevent clogs in drainage systems, as well as slippery road conditions.

Anyone who is driving and notices leaves in the street is advised not to park on top of them, as the heat from the engine can ignite the leaves and cause a fire. They should also be cautious and alert for children playing in leaf piles at the curbside.

Residents should be aware that brush and trash is not permitted to be mixed in with the leaves. Crews have been instructed not to pick up these piles during collection.

The final week of leaf collection will take place in mid-November.

To ensure that all leaves are collected, residents must rake all leaves to the curbside by Monday, Nov. 13, at 6 a.m. Leaves that are not left by the curb by that date must be bagged in a clear plastic bag and will be picked up by the City between Nov. 20 and Dec. 15.