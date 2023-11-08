CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The final week of leaf collections in Corning is quickly approaching. Here’s what you need to know to ensure that your leaves are collected on time.

The final week of leaf collections is next week in the city of Corning. Residents are instructed to rake their leaves to the curbside by Monday, Nov. 13, at 6 a.m. Drivers are encouraged to park their vehicles in their garages or driveways if possible in order to assist with the leaf collections.

Leaves that are not left by the curb on or before Nov. 13 must be bagged. The City will begin picking up bagged leaves on Nov. 20 and will finish on Dec. 15. All bagged leaves must be placed in clear plastic bags.