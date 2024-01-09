BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County 4-H organization is providing youth with an opportunity to take courses to learn how to operate tractors and machinery.

The courses will take place through January, February, March and the beginning of April. All youth who complete both the classroom and driving portions of the course will be provided with a Tractor and Machinery Certification. This course is for youth who are 14 years and older.

The following certification allows youth to legally operate tractors and machinery when they aren’t on their family farm. A major focus of the course is farm safety awareness. The course will take place on the following dates from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Steuben County Office:

Classroom dates

Jan. 17, 2024

Jan. 24, 2024

Jan. 31, 2024

Feb. 7, 2024

Feb. 14, 2024

Feb. 21, 2024

Feb. 28, 2024

March, 6, 2024

March 13, 2024

March 20, 2024

March 27, 2024

April 3, 2024

Driving test dates

March 16, 2024

March 23, 2024

April 6, 2024

Youth that wish to participate in the course must be 14 years old or older by Jan. 1, 2024. The cost for current Steuben 4-H members is $25, and $10 for those who aren’t a member. To register for the course, call Michelle at 607-664-2571 or email her at mlc353@cornell.edu.