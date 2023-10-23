STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – A new plan has been approved by Steuben County legislators to encourage EMT volunteering in the county by paying stipends to offset the cost of training.

The new plan now calls for anyone who is a member of a volunteer emergency medical services agency to receive $1,800 after completing Emergency Medical Technician Certification.

Volunteers will receive a stipend of $400 for completing their EMT re-certification and remaining a member of a volunteer emergency services provider. Those who are completing the training will be required to join a volunteer EMS agency and provide those services to the community upon completion of their course to receive the stipend.

Any volunteer who wishes to receive the stipend will be required to file a request for the stipend signed by the Chief of the volunteer management agency and submit an IRS form W-9.

County officials say that this program is modeled after other counties’ recruitment programs and is expected to increase the number of EMT responders in the area. The program will offset the cost of training required by the state for those who choose to volunteer.