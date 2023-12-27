STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Police, Troop E, is warning Steuben County residents about an internet scam that has recently surfaced.

According to NYSP, two people have fallen victim to the scam so far, prompting a warning to other county residents to be cautious when they receive notifications online. These scams are designed to target the elderly and vulnerable.

Police say that the victims were contacted via computer pop-ups that said their bank accounts had been accessed and that they needed to contact the number on the screen to protect their assets. Residents that are contacted by one of these suspicious pop-ups are urged not to respond or send money to the person, and to notify State Police right away.

Anyone who has any information regarding these incidents is asked to call State Police Canandaigua at 585-398-4100.