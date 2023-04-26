BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – One person was transported to the hospital as a result of injuries that they received when their apartment caught fire early this morning in Bath.

The Bath Volunteer Fire Department reports that they were called shortly after midnight for a report of a structure fire on County Route 10 in the Town of Bath. The tenant of the apartment had escaped the residence and gone to a neighbor to report that his apartment was on fire, and they had seen flames and a lot of smoke. The neighbor then called 911.

When fire officials arrived on the scene they observed a steady stream of smoke coming from a first-floor garage window. Mutual aid to the scene was called from the Bath VA Fire Department, with Hammondsport being called to backfill the Bath VA station. Fire crews were able to contain and extinguish the fire before it extended to the second floor of the apartment.

The tenant was treated by Bath Volunteer Ambulance Corps prior to being transported to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA by AMR for the injuries he had sustained. The condition of the person is unknown currently.

The cause of the fire had not been determined at the time of the release and is being investigated by the Steuben County Fire Investigation Team, who was called to the scene.