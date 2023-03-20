TROUPSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard reports that a Pennsylvania man has died in a crash in the Town of Troupsburg.

Sheriff Allard reports that on March 20, 2023 deputies from his department were called to a report of a single-vehicle crash into a tree on SR36 in the Town of Troupsburg. When deputies arrived, the driver, who is reportedly the only occupant of the vehicle was found unresponsive. CPR was administered and the patient was transported to a medical facility by Woodhull Ambulance, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team investigated the collision and the next of kin was notified by the Steuben County Coroner. The driver has been identified as 71-year-old Charles R. Carl Sr. of Westfield, Pennsylvania.