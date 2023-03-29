REXVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – A wind turbine in a remote part of Steuben County caught fire Tuesday evening, leaving smoke billowing into the sky as crews let the blaze run its course.

Reports of the fire first came in around just before 6:00 p.m. on March 28 at a windmill on Cemetery Hill Road in the hamlet of Rexville. Photos and videos posted on Facebook and sent into 18 News showed the gearbox (known as the “nacelle”) in flames with debris falling to the ground and smoke billowing into the air.

Steuben County Emergency Services Director Tim Marshall said that protocol for windmill fires is to let the fire burn out and let the nacelle fall to the ground. As of 8:30 a.m. on March 29, crews had not been called back to the scene.

The windmill falls within the coverage area of Eight Point Wind. 18 News has reached out to the company and is waiting to hear back.