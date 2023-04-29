STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County Department of Public Works Commissioner Eric Rose has announced upcoming road closures in the county for early May.

Starting on May 1, two railroad crossings in the Town of Hornellsville will be closed to all traffic for about three days. The crossings at Webbs Crossing Road (County Route 66) and North Main Street Extension (County Route 65) will be closed so the current railroad crossing can be replaced. Detours will be posted and maintained by Norfolk Southern Railroad.

One railroad crossing will be closed to all through traffic in the Town of Dansville on or around May 8 for about three days. The crossing at Burns Road (County Route 52) will be closed for the current crossing to be replaced. Norfolk Southern Railroad will post and maintain a detour route at this location as well.