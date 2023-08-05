STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Construction will start on two roadways in Steuben County on Monday.

State Route 230 will be closed about two miles east of state Route 54 for all traffic starting on Aug. 7. The roadway will be closed for a culvert rehabilitation project in the Town of Wayne. There will be an onsite detour that will use state Route 14A and state Route 54. The roadway is expected to reopen by Friday, Aug. 10.

On the same day, bridge work will start in the Town of Howard. Eastbound traffic on the bridge that carries Interstate 86 over County Road 70A will be reduced to one lane. The bridge work and lane restriction are expected to last through September.

These road construction projects are weather-dependent and could be delayed due to inclement weather.

Motorists who travel through these portions of Steuben County during the scheduled road work should expect delays and allot more travel time in their schedules. NYDOT is reminding motorists to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. In New York State, fines are doubled in work zones.