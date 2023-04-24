STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Governor Hochul announced on April 24 that an addiction facility in Steuben County would be receiving a grant through New York State’s Opioid Settlement Fund.

CASA Trinity’s Hornell location will be receiving a grant of $615,224 from the settlement. Over $5.8 million was distributed among 12 providers across the state. The funding is meant to establish and increase access to comprehensive outpatient treatment programs for opioid addiction.

“These new programs will allow more people to receive important help and support for addiction, including medication treatment, all under one roof,” said New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports Commissioner Chinazo Cunningham. “Thanks to the funding provided through the Opioid Settlement Fund, we are continuing to expand and enhance our services to give more New Yorkers a chance to access these important services closer to home.”

CASA Trinity, like the other programs that received funding, offers both inpatient and outpatient services. According to CASA Trinity’s website, the outpatient facility offers evaluations, individual counseling, group counseling, and medication-assisted therapy options. CASA Trinity uses a “person-centered approach” for treatment and the Hornell location also offers “warm hand-offs” to their inpatient programs.

New Yorkers struggling with addiction or with loved ones struggling can call the state’s helpline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or text HOPENY (Short Code 467369) for free at any time.