STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County residents voted for the best burgers in the area, and the results are in.

Explore Steuben held a competition to find the best burgers Steuben County has to offer. Steuben residents voted from dozens of locally-owned restaurants and burger joints to pick their favorite burger spot.

Explore Steuben announced the winners of its friendly competition on National Hamburger Day, May 28. Maybe Baby Burgers in Bath was crowned the overall winner in first place. R&M Restaurant in Corning came in second while Paddy’s Pub & Grill in Hornell and Del’s Bar and Grill in Painted Post tied for third.

After two years in the top spot, Butcher’s Son in Corning came in fifth place this year. The rest of the top 10 spots were awarded to Buzzy’s Dream in Addison, Timber Stone Grill in Hammondsport, Frans Landing in Addison, Carey’s Brew House in Corning, and Liberty Street Pub in Bath.

For more information about the top burger spots in Steuben County, you can visit Explore Steuben’s Burger Trail webpage.