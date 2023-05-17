BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — According to Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker, the Steuben County Centralized Arraignment Court will begin handcuffing defendants as a result of an incident that took place on May 12.

On May 12, James B. Elward assaulted a female assistant district attorney while being arraigned. Baker told an 18 News reporter that the assault caused the ADA to suffer a concussion and other injuries. According to Baker, the assault was a result of Elward not being handcuffed.

Baker also said that defendants have not been handcuffed during CAP court in Steuben County for the past four years because of state guidelines. Going forward, defendants in Steuben County will be handcuffed during CAP court.

Charges will not be filed against Elward for this assault.