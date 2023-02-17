BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County has set out a plan to develop services for the county during the next 15 years in nine critical areas following the county Legislature’s next session on Feb. 27.

During the next session, members of the county’s Comprehensive Plan Committee will provide information that was given to them by the public during the public input workshops held in January.

The plan looks to create policy and investment recommendations around nine critical areas focused on the following:

Broadband

Infrastructure, including water, sewer, Electric, gas, roads and bridges

Workforce Development

Economic Development

Housing

Agriculture, Farmland Preservation, and Food Systems

Transportation, including air, rail, and public transit

Recreation, parks, trails, and tourism

Sustainability and resilience

Steuben County is compiled of 48 municipalities spread out over 1,404 square miles, the county says the task is not a simple one when trying to develop a plan that encompasses the local needs of such a diverse population.

“The importance of the comprehensive plan as a document and process is that it will tie together all of the recent and extensive planning and studies that have taken place in the county,” said Deputy County Manager Christopher Brewer. “We need everyone to be involved in developing this plan,” he said.

Brewer said that the report on the county legislature is intended to inform board members and enlist their active support and input.

The public’s voice will continue to be heard in Steuben County, and more opportunities to get voices out will available in the coming months.

An online meeting with county residents is set for March 16 and a plan to work with municipal leaders will be held in April at Corning Community College.

For more information on how to participate in these meetings, you can visit the county’s website.