BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County has announced that three hardworking and dedicated community members have been inducted into its Hall of Fame for 2023.

One of the inductees was Georgia Verdier, who is a public servant and civil rights leader from Corning. Verdier is currently the president of the local NAACP chapter and helps with the chapter’s annual health care, criminal justice, education, economic development, and civil engagement programming. She is a retired New York State Department of Mental Health Health Care Manager and holds master’s degrees in education/psychology and public service administration.

Verdier has served on boards for many community organizations, including the Economic Opportunity Program Inc., the Guthrie Health Women’s Advisory Group, and the Corning Poverty Collaborative. The NAACP honored Verdier with the New York NAACP President’s Award in 2018.

Richard Sherer was inducted into the Steuben County Hall of Fame because of his work as a historian in the county. Sherer was a Hammondsport and Urbana historian for many years and served as Steuben County’s historian for 14 years. During his life, Sherer worked on multiple history books about the area. Sherer wrote and published “Crooked Lake and the Grape” and edited and compiled “Steuben County: The First 200 Years.” Steuben County credits Sherer with deepening the county’s understanding of its history.

The final person inducted into the Hall of Fame this year was Henry Marcus “Harry” Benner. Benner was a pioneer of photography in the early 1900s. He was a “semiofficial” photographer of Glenn Curtiss’s early career. Benner took some of the most famous pictures of Curtiss from this time, including pictures of the 1908 White Wing flight. Steuben County says that Benner’s popular postcards kept the public connected with Curtiss’s career and the rapid changes in aviation technology. Benner’s photographs are included in the Alexander Graham Bell Family Collection and the Smithsonian’s National Collection.

To view all members of the Steuben County Hall of Fame, visit this page of Steuben County’s website. A form to nominate community members can be found on the same webpage.