BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Public Health Department has released opioid overdose data for the month of April.

According to the health department, 40 opioid overdoses and three fatalities were reported in Steuben County in April. Narcan was reportedly administered nine times.

“Steuben County experienced a 38% increase in the number of overdoses reported in April compared to March, and April also accounts for 60% of opioid overdose fatalities reported this year,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “It is more important than ever to become trained in Narcan administration and to have a Narcan kit within reach.”

Information about Narcan training can be found on the Steuben County website. To schedule in-person Narcan training, you can call Steuben Public Health at 607-664-2438 or reach out to the Steuben Prevention Coalition’s Opioid Committee.

Those seeking help for opioid use can call one of the following numbers:

Steuben County Substance Abuse Services Bath: 607-664-2156

SCASAS Corning: 607-937-6201

SCSAS Hornell: 607-324-2438

SCSAS after-hours: 607-937-7800

CASA Trinity Hornell: 607-282-5200

Other local services can be found by calling 211.