STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Public Health Department has released its monthly overdose data for May.

According to the Public Health Department, 32 overdoses and two fatalities were reported in Steuben County last month. Narcan was administered for 12 of those overdoses. Additionally, another overdose was reported for April at the end of May. This additional report brings April’s overdose total to 41.

Going forward, Steuben County will announce the drugs suspected of causing the overdoses whenever possible. The county only has access to full records for cases reported to Steuben County 911, so this data is not always available.

Last month, seven overdoses in Steuben County were suspected to have been caused by opioids. In 13 cases, other substances, including alcohol, marijuana, methamphetamines, prescription drugs, and over-the-counter drugs, were suspected to have caused the overdoses. The data for the remaining 12 overdoses either didn’t mention a cause or was not available to the county.

So far, Steuben County is on track to have more reported overdoses than last year.

“The total number of overdoses reported for 2023 through May already brings us to a little more than half the number of overdoses that were reported in 2022,” said Public Health Director Darlene Smith.

Smith is reminding the public that help is available.

“There are resources available throughout the county to save lives. I encourage anyone who is using opioids or who knows someone who does to take advantage of free Narcan training and to keep Narcan readily available,” said Smith.

Narcan training is available on Steuben County’s website. In-person training can be scheduled by calling Steuben Public Health at 607-664-2438 or by contacting the Steuben Prevention Coalition’s Opioid Committee.

Those seeking help for addiction use can call one of the following numbers:

Steuben County Substance Abuse Services Bath: 607-664-2156

SCASAS Corning: 607-937-6201

SCSAS Hornell: 607-324-2438

SCSAS after-hours: 607-937-7800

CASA Trinity Hornell: 607-282-5200

Other local services can be found by calling 211.