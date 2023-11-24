STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County released its overdose data for October, and the number of reports has remained consistent for the past three months.

According to the Steuben County Public Health Department, 23 overdoses were reported in the county during October, and Narcan was administered for eight of those overdoses. Three of the reported overdoses were suspected to have been caused by opioids, and the cause was either not listed or not available for seven of the overdoses. The other 13 overdoses were caused by alcohol, prescription drugs, marijuana, and other substances. There were no fatal overdoses reported in Steuben County last month.

Overdoses were on the rise in Steuben County in the spring and summer, and June had the most reported. Forty-two overdoses were reported in the county in June. July saw three fewer overdoses than June, and the amount reported dropped significantly in August. Twenty-four overdoses were reported in August, and 23 were reported in September. October was the first month since March that didn’t have any fatal overdoses.

“Steuben County Public Health and its partners are pleased to see no fatalities due to opioid overdoses in October,” said Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith. “We remain committed to helping those who struggle with opioid use and continue to provide free Narcan kits and training for all.”

Steuben County offers online and in-person Narcan training. Steuben County’s website has information about administering Narcan, and in-person Narcan training can be scheduled by contacting the Steuben Prevention Coalition’s Opioid Committee or by calling Steuben Public Health at 607-664-2438.

Steuben County residents who are seeking addiction help can call one of the following numbers:

Steuben County Substance Abuse Services Bath: 607-664-2156

SCASAS Corning: 607-937-6201

SCSAS Hornell: 607-324-2438

SCSAS after-hours: 607-937-7800

CASA Trinity Hornell: 607-282-5200

Anyone can call 211 to find local health and human services, including addiction help.