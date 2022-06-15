BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — 106 parcels are up for bid starting today during the online-only Steuben County Delinquent Real Property Auction.

The auction began at 9 a.m. today June 15, 2022, and will end next week at Noon on June 22, 2022.

A catalog of all properties listed with pictures is on the website at this link https://bid.moyerauction.com/auctions/catalog/id/31496/

Some of the parcels included are 56 structures across the county, with 50 vacant lots up for auction.

Steuben County officials say about the auction “the purpose of the county auction is to recover back taxes and put the properties back on the tax rolls, not to seize property. The County has long provided ways for delinquent property owners to recover their property prior to the point of foreclosure sale.”

For more information about the week-long event, you can visit Steuben County’s website.