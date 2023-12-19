STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County emergency services will see upgrades to its response system after receiving a $50,000 donation from the Wineglass Race Series.

The donation was accepted by the county legislature and will help the county Office of Emergency Services to replace an old response vehicle. The rest of the purchase will be covered by an approved transfer of $60,000 from the Emergency Response budget to Major Equipment.

(Courtesy: Steuben County) Photo of the new emergency response vehicle.

The command vehicle is a key piece in the coordination of multi-department response to emergencies and large-scale incidents throughout the county. The vehicle also provides support services during the Wineglass Marathon and other community events.

“The Steuben County Office of Emergency Services has worked with the Wineglass Marathon for many years to provide an effective and safe operation on race day. We are grateful for Wineglass to see the need to upgrade this critical resource and support local first responders with this donation,” said Public Safety Director Tim Marshall.

The Wineglass Race Series is a top destination race and the second-largest marathon in New York State. The $50,000 award is one of many donations that officials gave out to non-profits in the community.