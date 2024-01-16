STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County has released its overdose data with no fatalities reported for the month of December.

According to the Steuben County Public Health Department, 27 overdoses were reported, with zero fatalities and Narcan administered in 10 instances.

Three of the overdose records cited the suspected drug causing the overdose as opioids. At the same time, another six didn’t note a specific substance or weren’t able to be accessed for a full review. The other 18 remaining overdoses indicated another substance suspected to cause the overdose. These other substances included alcohol, methamphetamine, prescription drugs and others.

“Opioid use in Steuben County continues to be a concern,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Steuben County Public Health and our partners strive to provide accessible and equitable resources for all residents. We remain committed to reducing substance use within the county.”

Training for Narcan administration is available both online and in person. Online training can be found at steubencountyny.gov/narcan, and in-person training can be scheduled by calling Steuben Public Health at 607-664-2438 or by reaching out to the Steuben Prevention Coalition’s Opioid Committee.

Steuben County residents who are seeking help can reach out to one of the following numbers:

Steuben County Substance Abuse Services Bath: 607-664-2156

SCASAS Corning: 607-937-6201

SCASAS Hornell: 607-324-2483

SCSAS after-hours: 607-937-7800

CASA Trinity Hornell: 607-282-5200

Residents can also call 211 for other local support.