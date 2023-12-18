STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County has released its overdose data for the month of November, and the numbers have remained consistent for the past few months.

According to the Steuben County Public Health Department, 22 overdoses were reported in the county. One of the overdoses was fatal, and Narcan was administered for nine of the overdoses.

According to the overdose records, five of the overdoses cited opioids as a suspected drug causing the overdose. At the same time, another five didn’t note a specific substance or weren’t able to be accessed for a full review. The other remaining overdoses indicated another substance suspected to cause the overdose. These other substances included alcohol, prescription drugs and others.

“Opioid overdoses remain a growing issue for the county with the rate of Narcan use decreasing,” said Public Health Director Darlene Smith. “The annual trend of Narcan use has been declining. We urge everyone to utilize the resources available to get trained on Narcan use.”

Training is available for Narcan administration both online and in person. Online training can be found at steubencountyny.gov/narcan, and in-person training can be scheduled by calling Steuben Public Health at 607-664-2438 or by reaching out to the Steuben Prevention Coalition’s Opioid Committee.

Steuben County residents who are seeking help can reach out to one of the following numbers:

Steuben County Substance Abuse Services Bath: 607-664-2156

SCASAS Corning: 607-937-6201

SCASAS Hornell: 607-324-2483

SCSAS after-hours: 607-937-7800

CASA Trinity Hornell: 607-282-5200

Residents can also call 211 for other local support.