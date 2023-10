BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A grocery store in Steuben County had a third-prize winner last night after the massive $1.76 billion Powerball jackpot was won in California.

New York Lottery reports that the Tops Market in Bath at 309 W. Morris St. had sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 for the drawing on Wednesday.

The prize was one of 14 third-prize winners sold in New York State, making it the second winner in our area after a winning ticket was sold at a Tops Market in Big Flats for the Oct. 4 drawing.

The winners come after a historic $1.76 billion Powerball jackpot was won by one person in Frazier Park, California, just to the northwest of Los Angeles.

The entire list of $50,000 location winners can be seen below: