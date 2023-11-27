STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Legislature repealed a resolution that would have made the Steuben County Sheriff buy liability insurance against lawsuits.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, the Steuben County Legislature repealed Resolution Number 186-23 on Monday, Nov. 27. This resolution would have required Sheriff James Allard to purchase millions of dollars worth of liability insurance out of his own pocket.

Allard said in a statement that the sheriff is (and was) covered by Steuben County’s blanket insurance policy, and the legislature compared the sheriff to a contractor rather than an elected county official. If the sheriff refused to purchase liability insurance, he would have been suspended without pay. It was unclear if the resolution would have applied to deputies.

The resolution was passed on Sept. 25 without public debate, and Sheriff Allard said his office received virtually no notice about it. Sheriff Allard filed a petition against the resolution with the New York State Supreme Court, and it never went into effect due to the petition. On Sept. 25, the legislature passed another resolution that rescinded Steuben County’s responsibility to repay the sheriff for legal fees and liability he incurred while performing his official duties. The second resolution has not gone into effect due to pending litigation and has not been repealed.

Sheriff Allard is assuring the public that the ongoing disputes have not affected the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office’s commitment to public safety. The sheriff, deputies, and civilian employees are continuing to carry out all of the sheriff’s office’s responsibilities and services.