BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Legislature swore in three new legislators on Tuesday.

According to the legislature, Legislators Joe Tobia, Corning City; Shannon Logsdon, Wayland/Cohocton; and William Thew, Avoca/Fremont/Howard/Wheeler, took their oaths of office and officially joined the other 14 legislators on the county board. The new legislators were sworn in on Jan. 2 and were elected during the Nov. 7 general election.

During the same meeting, Legislator Kelly Fitzpatrick, Bath, was elected as the Steuben County Legislature’s chair, and Legislator James Kuhl, Erwin, was elected as the vice chair. Fitzpatrick and Kuhl will remain in these positions for two years. Additionally, Legislator Gary Swackhamer, Hornell City, was chosen to be the board’s majority leader, and Legislator Hilda Lando, Corning City, was chosen to be the minority leader.