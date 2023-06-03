STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County residents are invited to attend public input sessions throughout the county this week.

Residents are welcome to drop in at these sessions from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6 and Thursday, June 8. Tuesday’s sessions will be held at the Southeast Steuben County Library in Corning and the Community Arts Center in Hornell. Thursday’s sessions will be held at the Wayland Free Library in Wayland and the Steuben County Annex in Bath.

The public input sessions will allow residents to contribute to the development of the Steuben County Comprehensive Plan. Residents will discuss the importance of local issues presented at previous public input events. The issues include agriculture, broadband internet, housing, climate, tourism, transportation, infrastructure, workforce development, and economic development.

Steuben residents will be able to discuss their concerns and ask questions about these issues with a committee comprised of county legislators, county officials, economic leaders, and consultants from the MRB Group in Rochester. The committee will make a 15 to 20 year plan using the results of these sessions and present it to the county legislature.