STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County and two Corning nonprofit organizations will be receiving more than $1.5 million in federal funding through New York State to help provide families in need safe and affordable homes.

According to Governor Hochul’s Office, Steuben County, Community Progress Inc., and Arbor Housing and Development will be getting a total of $1,548,000 for housing projects. This funding is part of the more than $46 million that New York State will be distributing to organizations to assist more than 1,400 households. The grants will help low and moderate-income families make repairs and safety upgrades to their homes, replace their manufactured homes, and make down payments on their first homes.

“Improving access to safe, secure, and affordable housing is important for every New Yorker, but especially for the most vulnerable populations in our communities – seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities,” said Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas. “Thankfully, we have a variety of programs that are designed to provide them with the helping hand they need to make their homes safer or be able to afford new homes. We thank all of our local partners for their dedication in creating and preserving housing across New York and for helping those who need it most.”

A total of $198,000 of the housing funding will go to Steuben County, $400,000 will go to Community Progress Inc., and the remainder of the $1,548,000 will go to Arbor Housing and Development. The county’s funds are from the New York State Community Development Block Grant program, which provides federal funds for municipalities to improve their communities. Steuben County will use the money to fund a residential water and wastewater infrastructure project. Community Progress Inc. is getting its funds from the Mobile and Manufactured Home Replacement (MMHR) program and using the money to replace dilapidated homes.

Arbor Housing Development is getting five separate grants through the HOME, Access to Home, Access to Home for Heroes, Access to Home for Medicaid Members, and RESTORE programs. The $300,000 HOME grant will be used to replace manufactured homes, and the $200,000 RESTORE grant will be used to help elderly homeowners make emergency repairs. The Access to Home, Access to Home for Heroes, and Access to Home for Medicaid Members grants will be used to make accessibility modifications. $100,000 will go to help veterans, $150,000 will help Medicaid members, and $200,000 will help others who need more accessible homes.

The New York State housing programs that provided funding for Steuben County and two organizations within the county accept competitive grant applications from municipalities and nonprofits annually. Information about the types of projects eligible to receive federal funding can be found in this document.