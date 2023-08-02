BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County has some new voting machines and would like you to test them out.

Voters from Steuben County are invited to test the new machines on Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the county Annex, located at 20 East Morris St in Bath. According to Steuben County Elections Commissioners Veronica Olin and Colleen Hauryski, participants will be able to scan sample paper ballots and see how the new machine works.

“We want our voters to give us feedback on the machines we will use in the future,” said the commissioners. “The more comments we receive, the better information we have to meet voters’ preferences.”

The new machines are ADA-compliant and were made by Clear Cast, which is a registered manufacturer with the United States Election Assistance Commission. The machines that Steuben County will be testing are supposed to be quick and easy to use. According to Clear Cast, it should only take poll workers two minutes to open and close polls with these machines.

More information about the new voting machines can be found on Clear Cast’s website.