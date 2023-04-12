BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Steuben County substance use prevention group received funds from the county’s opioid settlement.

The Steuben County Legislature gave the Steuben Prevention Coalition Opioid Committee (SPCOC) $25,000 to continue its work. The committee organizes community events to prevent substance use disorder and educate locals on the issue. The committee also has a Narcan training program.

“We are pleased to receive the additional funding to support not only our current projects, but to expand those projects into the more rural areas of Steuben County,” said SPCOC Program Assistant Connie Terry. “Many of our areas are not being served due to a lack of funding and resources. This will definitely help us in our prevention and harm reduction efforts.”

The SPCOC is part of the Steuben Prevention Coalition and is primarily made up of volunteers. The funding this group received is part of the $678,000 opioid settlement Steuben County received from New York State.