BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — On May 25, The Steuben County Legislature announced that it accepted a multi-million dollar communications grant from the state.

The $5.8 million grant will allow Steuben County to work with Allegany, Chemung, and Schuyler Counties to address communication problems with emergency response agencies in the region. This grant will also allow Steuben County to have the ability to assist with emergency response agencies within these four counties.

According to the Steuben County Legislature, the grant will be used to develop, improve, consolidate, and maintain public safety communications for first responders in Alleghany, Chemung, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties.

The legislature also announced an agreement between the Steuben and Schuyler County Sheriff’s Offices. The Steuben County Sheriff will provide “special detail deputies” to Schuyler County during Watkins Glen’s racing season. These deputies will provide mutual aid on a voluntary basis.