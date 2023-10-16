STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Additional funds have been accepted for the STOP-DWI program in Steuben County, which will be allocated to the Sheriff’s Office to help educate high school students on the dangers of distracted and impaired driving.

The county Legislature has accepted additional funds for Steuben County’s STOP-DWI program, which will continue through 2024. The funds total $16,500 and will be allocated to the Steuben County Sheriff’s office to be used for the department’s “Emilee’s Challenge” Trailer.

The trailer, named after Emilee Rawleigh, a 21-year-old woman who was killed as a passenger in a car accident that resulted from distracted driving, has been put in place to educate high school students on the dangers of distracted driving, drinking and driving and riding with intoxicated/impaired drivers. The trailer was donated by State Farm.

The STOP-DWI program is the statewide initiative of the late state Senator William T. Smith and empowers counties to coordinate local efforts to reduce alcohol and other drug-related traffic crashes. The alcohol and highway safety program is self-sustaining, funded entirely from fines paid by convicted drunken drivers.

For more information on the STOP-DWI program in Steuben County, visit the Steuben County website.