CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – People who live in Steuben County and use public transit have until Friday to weigh in on the current system.

The county and the City of Corning have partnered to hold a survey about public transit across Steuben County. The deadline to give feedback in the survey is Friday, March 31.

The county said the survey is designed to “obtain feedback across the entire county from current public transit users as well as non-users to understand how the system can be improved.” One possible outcome from the survey results will be the consolidation of the Corning City and Steuben County transit systems.

The survey is available here. It includes questions like how often you ride the bus and for what purpose (work, school, etc.), if you transfer to other public transit systems, and whether you think consolidating the two bus systems will be a good or bad thing.