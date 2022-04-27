ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of signal maintenance work starting Sunday, May 1 in Erwin, N.Y.

The maintenance will take place at the intersection of State Route 415 and the Interstate 86, Exit 43 Eastbound Ramps in the town of Erwin, Steuben County.

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers from the hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to facilitate the maintenance work on the traffic signals.

NYSDOT is advising motorists to anticipate travel delays and build extra travel time into their schedule or to seek an alternate route. Motorists are also encouraged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled and convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.