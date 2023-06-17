URBANA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Town of Urbana will be holding a community engagement session in a few days.

The session will inform and involve Urbana residents in the town’s reapplication process for two grants. The session will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20 in the Town of Urbana Board Room, located at 8014 Pleasant Valley Road in Bath. Those unable to attend the session in person will be able to participate via Zoom.

The first grant Urbana is seeking is for its Rails to Trails Project. This project would see the creation of the Glenn H. Curtiss Cultural Trail. Funding would come from New York State’s Local Waterfront Revitalization grants. The second grant the town is seeking is from the NY Forward Program. This grant would help the town complete its 2015 Waterfront Master Plan.

Residents that attend the community engagement session will be able to learn more about these grants, ask questions, and provide feedback. The town is encouraging community input and participation to help shape Urbana’s future.